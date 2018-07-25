Championing Trade South of the Border - Gateway Gazette

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous and Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw, will represent Alberta at the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER) 2018 Annual Summit July 23-25.
“In today’s uncertain trade environment, it is more important than ever to strengthen trade relationships at the state level. We have secured consensus with PNWER members to oppose an American border adjustment tax and tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. We want to build on that momentum and bolster support for the Trans Mountain Pipeline. Our southern neighbours know jobs and economic prosperity on both sides of the border rely on cooperation.”
~Deron Bilous, Minister Economic Development and Trade
PNWER is a regional multilateral forum that brings together legislative, government and private-sector leaders from Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska to advance policies that promote the region’s economies. MLA Sucha is the current PNWER vice-president.
During his mission, Minister Bilous will:
The mission is an opportunity to promote continued cooperation between Pacific Northwest partner jurisdictions, and focus on economic development and trade, energy and market access, and innovation and investment opportunities.
The estimated cost for the mission for the minister, his Chief of Staff and MLA Sucha is $12,310.
|Sunday, July 22
|Monday, July 23
|Tuesday, July 24
|Wednesday, July 25
*Subject to change