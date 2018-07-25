Championing Trade South of the Border - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s mission to Seattle and Spokane will help build support for pipelines and opposition to U.S. trade tariffs.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous and Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw, will represent Alberta at the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER) 2018 Annual Summit July 23-25.

“In today’s uncertain trade environment, it is more important than ever to strengthen trade relationships at the state level. We have secured consensus with PNWER members to oppose an American border adjustment tax and tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. We want to build on that momentum and bolster support for the Trans Mountain Pipeline. Our southern neighbours know jobs and economic prosperity on both sides of the border rely on cooperation.” ~Deron Bilous, Minister Economic Development and Trade

PNWER is a regional multilateral forum that brings together legislative, government and private-sector leaders from Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska to advance policies that promote the region’s economies. MLA Sucha is the current PNWER vice-president.

During his mission, Minister Bilous will:

Deliver a keynote address and participate in the PNWER summit.

Meet with state representatives to promote the importance of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion and the value of trade within the PNWER region.

Meet with energy industry representatives to showcase opportunities in Alberta.

The mission is an opportunity to promote continued cooperation between Pacific Northwest partner jurisdictions, and focus on economic development and trade, energy and market access, and innovation and investment opportunities.

Quick facts

In 2017, bilateral trade between Alberta and the PNWER U.S. region was approximately $13.3 billion.

Alberta exports to the region totaled $11.6 billion and imports totaled $1.7 billion.

Alberta’s imports from the PNWER states support about 39,670 jobs in those states and about 94,430 jobs in Alberta.

About 55 companies based in the PNWER states supplied equipment, parts or services to Alberta’s oil sands in 2017.

The estimated cost for the mission for the minister, his Chief of Staff and MLA Sucha is $12,310.

Itinerary for Minister Deron Bilous*

Sunday, July 22 Travel to Seattle Monday, July 23 Meetings with government representatives and business leaders Tuesday, July 24 Travel to Spokane

Meetings with government officials and state legislators representing the Pacific Northwest Economic Region Wednesday, July 25 Keynote speaker at the PNWER Summit Breakfast

Travel to Edmonton