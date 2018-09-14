Championing Trade with U.S. Legislators - Gateway Gazette

Representing Alberta at the Council of State Governments West (CSG West) annual meeting in Utah Sept. 11-15, Cortes-Vargas will participate on a number of panels, including the North America Summit and will co-chair the Canada–U.S. Relations Committee.
“Alberta has long been an important trading partner to the U.S. and we want to strengthen our relationships with state governments. This forum provides opportunities to increase cooperation at the provincial-state level to keep working to support businesses and create jobs on both sides of our border.”
~Estefania Cortes-Vargas, MLA for Strathcona-Sherwood Park
CSG West serves the legislatures of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Alberta and British Columbia are associate members.
The annual meeting provides legislators an opportunity to discuss regionally and nationally relevant issues. Cortes-Vargas will work to strengthen cooperation on economic development, trade, energy and market access – including support for Alberta’s pipelines and modernizing trade agreements like NAFTA.
The estimated cost for Cortes-Vargas to attend the CSG West meeting is $3,650.