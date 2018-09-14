Championing Trade with U.S. Legislators - Gateway Gazette

Strathcona-Sherwood Park MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas will promote the benefits of bilateral trade between Alberta and the U.S.

Representing Alberta at the Council of State Governments West (CSG West) annual meeting in Utah Sept. 11-15, Cortes-Vargas will participate on a number of panels, including the North America Summit and will co-chair the Canada–U.S. Relations Committee.

“Alberta has long been an important trading partner to the U.S. and we want to strengthen our relationships with state governments. This forum provides opportunities to increase cooperation at the provincial-state level to keep working to support businesses and create jobs on both sides of our border.” ~Estefania Cortes-Vargas, MLA for Strathcona-Sherwood Park

CSG West serves the legislatures of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Alberta and British Columbia are associate members.

The annual meeting provides legislators an opportunity to discuss regionally and nationally relevant issues. Cortes-Vargas will work to strengthen cooperation on economic development, trade, energy and market access – including support for Alberta’s pipelines and modernizing trade agreements like NAFTA.

Quick facts

In 2017, bilateral trade between Alberta and the 13 CSG West states was estimated to be about $23.3 billion.

Alberta exports to the region totalled around $18.8 billion and imports totalled about $4.5 billion.

Trade between Alberta and the CSG West states supports 329,240 jobs on both sides of the border – 168,605 jobs in the 13 states and 160,635 in Alberta.

Within the CSG West region, there are 332 companies that are part of the supply chain with Alberta’s oilsands.

The estimated cost for Cortes-Vargas to attend the CSG West meeting is $3,650.