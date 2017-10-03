Change to Legal Aid Should be Reconsidered: UCP

EDMONTON, AB: United Conservative Party Justice Critics Angela Pitt and Mike Ellis released the following statement regarding the plan from Legal Aid Alberta to require pre-payment for services:

“The United Conservatives have serious concerns about the impact pre-payment will have on vulnerable Albertans seeking access to legal services.

“By forcing upfront payment, Albertans could be stripped of their access to legal counsel, which would be particularly problematic for those already in custody.

“The unintended consequences of this change could be severe, with further delays to an overburdened legal system a significant possibility.

“We urge Legal Aid Alberta and the Justice Minister to reconsider this decision until the full impacts are understood.”

