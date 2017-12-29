Changes to Family New Year’s Eve Event due to weather – Turner Valley

By Gateway Gazette

Paid Advertisement
Dec 29

Update

Due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Dec. 31, we have had to make changes to the Family New Year’s Eve event:

  • the outdoor dance part and photo booth will be moved into the Flare ‘n Derrick community hall
  • horse-drawn wagon rides are cancelled

On a positive note, we are pleased the following activities will be offered:

  • all indoor events will be held as planned; face painting, cookie decorating, magician/entertainment, music and DJ, hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn
  • the skating rink will be open for public skating
  • bonfires will still be set up by the Foothills Lions Club to warm those braving the cold
  • fireworks will proceed as scheduled (8 pm) and can be best viewed from Millennium Park and the ball diamond area

Guests and volunteers are asked to please dress for the weather conditions. Public safety is our primary concern.

Turner valley New Year's Eve Event

 

Visit www.turnervalley.ca

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Changes to Family New Year’s Eve Event due to weather – Turner Valley

Want to know what makes an advertising campaign ﻿EFFECTIVE﻿?

Do You Need a Lawyer? Give James Lozinsky a Call

Get back to nature with a horse – we offer boarding and lessons

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Want to know what makes an advertising campaign ﻿EFFECTIVE﻿? Next Post Changes to Family New Year’s Eve Event due to weather – Turner Valley
%d bloggers like this: