Changes to Family New Year’s Eve Event due to weather – Turner Valley

Update

Due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Dec. 31, we have had to make changes to the Family New Year’s Eve event:

the outdoor dance part and photo booth will be moved into the Flare ‘n Derrick community hall

horse-drawn wagon rides are cancelled

On a positive note, we are pleased the following activities will be offered:

all indoor events will be held as planned; face painting, cookie decorating, magician/entertainment, music and DJ, hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn

the skating rink will be open for public skating

bonfires will still be set up by the Foothills Lions Club to warm those braving the cold

fireworks will proceed as scheduled (8 pm) and can be best viewed from Millennium Park and the ball diamond area

Guests and volunteers are asked to please dress for the weather conditions. Public safety is our primary concern.

Visit www.turnervalley.ca

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

