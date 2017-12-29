Changes to Family New Year’s Eve Event due to weather – Turner Valley

Update
Due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Dec. 31, we have had to make changes to the Family New Year’s Eve event:
- the outdoor dance part and photo booth will be moved into the Flare ‘n Derrick community hall
- horse-drawn wagon rides are cancelled
On a positive note, we are pleased the following activities will be offered:
- all indoor events will be held as planned; face painting, cookie decorating, magician/entertainment, music and DJ, hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn
- the skating rink will be open for public skating
- bonfires will still be set up by the Foothills Lions Club to warm those braving the cold
- fireworks will proceed as scheduled (8 pm) and can be best viewed from Millennium Park and the ball diamond area
Guests and volunteers are asked to please dress for the weather conditions. Public safety is our primary concern.
Visit www.turnervalley.ca
Like this:
Like Loading...