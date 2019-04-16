Changes to Town of High River Facilities and Operations over the Easter weekend - Gateway Gazette

HIGH RIVER, AB: Most Town of High River facilities will be closed on Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22 for the Good Friday and Easter Monday statutory holidays.

These facilities include: the High River Municipal Office; Parent Link Centre; Family and Community Support Services; Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex; Recycling Centre, and; the Operations Centre. Essential emergency services such as the Fire Department and Water Treatment Plant will not be impacted. Please note, that the Parent Link Centre will also be closed on Saturday, April 20.

There will also be no waste collection services on Friday, April 19 due to the Good Friday statutory holidays. Residents who receive regular waste collection services on this day will temporarily have collection services moved to Tuesday, April 23. Regular services will resume the following week.

For more information about waste collection services visit www.highriver.ca and select ‘Garbage pick-up’ from the Town Services menu, or call 403-652-4657.