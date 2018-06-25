Charges for Consultant, Environmental Company - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has laid two charges against a Calgary environmental company and its principal for failing to comply with provincial environmental legislation.

Incident details

Ginger Ada Rogers and her company, Acer Environmental Solutions Inc., face two counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act .

Rogers and Acer Environmental Solutions Inc. are charged with:

On or about March 31, 2016, did knowingly provide false or misleading information pursuant to a requirement to provide information contrary to section 227(a) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

On or about March 31, 2016, did provide false or misleading information pursuant to a requirement to provide information contrary to section 227(b) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act .

The next court appearance is set for July 10 at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.