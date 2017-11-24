Charges Related to Dog Tethered to Flatbed Trailer

By

On October 28, 2017, a photo of a dog tethered to a flatbed trailer being hauled through Calgary began circulating on social media. A joint investigation into the welfare of the dog was initiated shortly afterwards by Calgary Police Service, with support from Calgary Humane Society and Rocky View County.

On November 11, 2017, the dog’s owner, Volodymyr IRODENKO of Rocky View was charged under municipal, provincial and federal legislation for offenses ranging from causing an animal to be in distress, to transporting an animal outside the cab of a vehicle.

Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations said, “Transporting dogs in the beds of trucks can be incredibly dangerous to the dog, between exposure to extreme weather and the risk of falling. This offense is aggravated by the manner in which this dog was being transported, on a flatbed with no side rails to keep him on the trailer. We are very lucky, in Calgary, to have agencies that can work together so effectively to ensure the well being of animals and accountability for reckless owners.”

