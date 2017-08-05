Cheer on the Athletes of Canada Summer Games

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 05

The 2017 Canada Summer Games is being held in Winnipeg, Manitoba now until August 13, 2017. They feature 16 sports, over 250 events and a major cultural festival. The Games are expected to attract over 20,000 visitors with approximately 4,400 athletes, coaches, and support staff, and 500 sport officials taking part.

Volunteers are essential to every Games and this year over 6,000 will ensure all participants get to experience the spirit of the Games. The 2017 Games are projected to be the largest national multisport and cultural event to ever be held in the province and will prepare our next international champions while inspiring the dreams of children across Canada.

25 Quick Facts — 2017 Canada Summer Games

Let’s celebrate 25 successful Canada Games with 25 facts and stats

2017 Canada Summer Games Facts & Statistics

  1. This year is the 50th anniversary of the Canada Games.
  2. The 2017 Canada Summer Games is the 26th edition of the Canada Games.
  3. Winnipeg is the second city in Manitoba to host a summer edition of the Canada Games (Brandon hosted the Canada Summer Games in 1997).
  4. The Manitoba Hydro Torch Relay makes one stop outside of the host province of Manitoba, in Ontario (Kenora).
  5. Winnipeg is the biggest host city in which the Canada Games have taken place.
  6. The 2017 Canada Games open July 28 and close August 13; that makes it a 17 day event!
  7. The 2017 Canada Games will make use of 21 sport competition venues, two of which are new or recently upgraded through Government of Canada funding.
  8. Over 3,600 athletes will participate in the Games.
  9. Winnipeg is expecting over 20,000 visitors to attend the 2017 Canada Summer Games.
  10. The 2017 Canada Summer Games will require over 6,000 volunteers.
  11. Winnipeg is represented by about 100 languages and nationalities throughout the region.
  12. It’s estimated that the 2017 Canada Summer Games will generate an economic impact of $153 million.

Canada Games facts & statistics

  1. The first Canada Games were held in Quebec City in February of 1967.
  2. The first Canada Games motto was “Unity Through Sport”.
  3. The Canada Games are held every two years alternating between summer and winter.
  4. The sports are selected approximately six years before the games.
  5. The Canada Games are the country’s largest domestic multisport event for young athletes.
  6. Lennox Lewis, who won a gold medal at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, was part of Team Ontario at the 1983 Canada Winter Games in Saguenay/Lac-St-Jean, Quebec.
  7. Bathurst-Campbellton, and 12 other municipalities staged the 2003 Canada Winter Games – the largest number of communities to ever come together to host.
  8. The first time one of Canada’s territories hosted the Canada Games was the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse, Yukon.
  9. 26 athletes who competed in the 1973 Canada Summer Games would wear the maple leaf in Montreal at the 1976 Olympics.
  10. At the 2001 Canada Summer Games, 13 competing teams represented more than 650 communities from across Canada.
  11. Over 400,000 people watched the Halifax 2011 Canada Winter Games on TSN and RDS and through live online streaming.
  12. Team Ontario has won the most Canada Games medals with a total of 2915, the next closest province is Team Quebec with 2624.
  13. The Government of Canada announced its funding (up to $11.12 million) for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta.

Message from Minister Qualtrough — 2017 Canada Summer Games

Sport has always been a powerful tool in shaping our national and cultural identity. During Canada’s centennial celebrations, 50 years ago, our country embarked on a new adventure and welcomed youth from every province and territory to the very first Canada Games. This event not only offered development opportunities to our most talented young athletes, but also united Canadians from coast to coast to coast through our love of sport.

As we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Winnipeg is getting ready to host our best and brightest at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. Canadians from across the country will be cheering on our athletes and teams as they provide breathtaking performances in what we hope will be the most successful Games ever.

For this to happen, the Canada Games Council and the Winnipeg 2017 Host Society need to count on the cooperation and invaluable assistance of their numerous partners and sponsors. The Government of Canada is proud to be part of the 2017 Canada Summer Games, and as Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, I salute all the partners—both public and private—who are joining us on this journey. See you this summer!

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Source: Canadian Heritage

