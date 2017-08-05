Cheer on the Athletes of Canada Summer Games

Sport has always been a powerful tool in shaping our national and cultural identity. During Canada’s centennial celebrations, 50 years ago, our country embarked on a new adventure and welcomed youth from every province and territory to the very first Canada Games. This event not only offered development opportunities to our most talented young athletes, but also united Canadians from coast to coast to coast through our love of sport.

As we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Winnipeg is getting ready to host our best and brightest at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. Canadians from across the country will be cheering on our athletes and teams as they provide breathtaking performances in what we hope will be the most successful Games ever.

For this to happen, the Canada Games Council and the Winnipeg 2017 Host Society need to count on the cooperation and invaluable assistance of their numerous partners and sponsors. The Government of Canada is proud to be part of the 2017 Canada Summer Games, and as Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, I salute all the partners—both public and private—who are joining us on this journey. See you this summer!

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Source: Canadian Heritage