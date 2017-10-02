Chestermere RCMP Investigate Assault with a Weapon

Chestermere, Alberta – (Thursday) evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in a grocery store parking lot in Chestermere.

It is alleged that two male suspects assaulted a male victim in the parking lot of the grocery store. During the assault one male brandished a handgun but no shots were fired. Witnesses intervened during the assault and the suspects fled the area on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries and attended a hospital but was released a short time later. No one else was injured.

Members along with RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) attempted to locate the suspects in the area. While tracking, the police dog located a handgun in a bushy treed area near a commercial building. During the recovery by the police dog, the trigger was activated and a shot was fired from the handgun. The police dog was not injured during the discharge and there was no civilians in the immediate area.

Suspect one is described as:

Dark skinned male

5’9″ – 5’11”

Slim build

Darker coloured hair

Black hoodie

Black pants

Suspect two is described as:

Dark skinned male

5’9″ – 5’11”

Slim build

Darker coloured hair

Black shirt

Baseball cap

Blue jeans

Police do not believe this was a random incident and there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation continues. An update will be provided when more information is available. Chestermere RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. If you have information about this incident, please call the Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777 call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

