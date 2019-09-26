Chestermere RCMP Investigate Fatal Collision - Gateway Gazette

Chestermere, Alta. – RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision this past evening.

On September 25, 2019, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Merganser Drive near the intersection of McIvor Terrace in Chestermere. The investigation revealed an Eastbound sedan made contact with the South curb which caused it to cross the centre line and off the road. The sedan struck a tree and fence before it came to a rest.

The driver, a 15 year old Chestermere youth and lone occupant was treated by emergency services but pronounced deceased on scene. A RCMP collision analyst attended to assist in the investigation. Traffic was diverted from a portion of the roadway for approximately six hours to complete the scene investigation. Speed is believed to have been a factor in this collision. While the investigation is ongoing, charges are not anticipated at this time.

“This is a tragic loss for both the family and our community as a whole. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time”, said Staff Sergeant Mark WIELGOSZ (Detachment Commander for the Chestermere RCMP).