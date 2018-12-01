Chestermere RCMP – Ongoing Investigation *update* 2 - Gateway Gazette

Chestermere, Alberta – On Monday November 26, 2018, Chestermere RCMP responded to a residence in the West Creek Mews area of Chestermere. Upon arrival, one of the residents, 41-year-old Dennis Lewis, was found suffering from an injury caused by a gunshot. Dennis Lewis was pronounced deceased at the Foothills Medical Centre shortly after arriving there.

The RCMP Southern Alberta Major Crimes Unit was engaged and has taken carriage of the homicide investigation with assistance from the Chestermere RCMP Detachment, Calgary Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Calgary Police Service.

The RCMP are currently seeking information related to a Burgundy 2015 Ford Edge Sport with license plate AB – BGC 2422. This vehicle was reported stolen on November 3, 2018, from the area of 21 Street and 17 Avenue SE, Calgary, by the registered owner. RCMP are looking for information regarding this vehicle, it’s whereabouts, and occupants from November 3 – November 27, 2018.

RCMP are also looking for anyone who may have been in Chestermere from the hours of 9:00 am to 11:00 am on November 26, 2018, who may have seen the Burgundy 2015 Ford Edge Sport, or who may have a dash camera that would have been recording at the time they were in Chestermere.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about this incident to please call Chestermere RCMP at 403-420-4855 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

