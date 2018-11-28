Chestermere RCMP – Ongoing Investigation *Update* - Gateway Gazette

Chestermere, Alberta – This morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., RCMP responded to an incident that occurred at a residence in the area of West Lakeview Drive and West Creek Mews. Investigation revealed that an altercation took place inside the residence where a gun shot was fired. One adult male was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

Local schools were briefly locked down as a precautionary concern for the safety of staff and students. Once the area was contained and deemed safe, schools resumed normal daily activities.

This was not a random incident and the investigation is still ongoing. The investigation is being aided by the efforts of the Southern Alberta Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Strathmore RCMP, and Police Dog Services.

No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided as new information becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if you have information about this incident to please call Chestermere RCMP at 403-420-4855 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

————————–

BACKGROUND:

November 26, 2018

RCMP Chestermere – Ongoing Investigation

On November 26, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Chestermere RCMP responded to an incident in the area of West Lakeview Drive and West Creek Mews. As a precaution nearby schools were advised to initiate their lock down procedures which were lifted a short time later. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.