Chicken Fries with Tamarind BBQ Sauce - Gateway Gazette

I love any kind of chicken, but I have a weakness for chicken strips. When we go out to eat, my fiancé makes fun of me because I usually end up ordering chicken strips. He teases me that I’m six (maybe part of that is because I usually order the kids menu chicken strips). I don’t eat fast food often, but when I do, I ALWAYS get chicken strips. I sometimes just have a craving for them. When I was going through recipes for chicken, I wanted to see if there was any way I could make my own at home. As luck would have it, I found an easy recipe to make your own fast food favorite, the chicken strip, at home! For this recipe, they are called chicken fries (Burger King chicken fries are one of my favorite fast food meals). I got really excited to try them to see if they were as tasty as those fast food recipes. It also came with a recipe for a honey dijonnaise and BBQ dipping sauces. I hate the taste of mustard, so I only made the tamarind BBQ sauce. I’ll include the other sauce recipe if others want to try the honey dijonnaise sauce.

Disclaimer: I try to make healthier meals, but when I saw this recipe, I couldn’t pass it up. Are they healthy for you; no. Are the calories worth all the deliciousness; I would have to say yes!

The first thing I did was get all the ingredients. These are the ingredients from the original recipe:

Many of them were easy to find. I already had flour, eggs, oil, chile-garlic sauce and some of the spices at home. I had to buy paprika for my chicken fajitas, so I had that as well. I had to buy cayenne pepper, panko bread crumbs, chicken, ketchup, honey, and tamarind paste.

These are the ingredients I used for the chicken fries. Instead of chicken breasts and having to cut them, I used chicken breast tenders which are already cut for me.

These are the ingredients for the Tamarind BBQ sauce. The tamarind paste and the chili garlic sauce was found in the Asian cuisine section of the grocery store by the soy sauce.

The sauce was simple to make. You mix 1/4 cup of ketchup, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 tablespoon of chili garlic sauce, and 1 teaspoon of tamarind paste into a small bowl. You mix the ingredients until it is smooth, and it doesn’t feel sticky on the sides anymore (from the honey). Once it is mixed, put in the fridge until you ready to serve your chicken fingers.

To make the chicken fingers, mix 1 cup of flour, 2 teaspoons of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of paprika, 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder and 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. In another bowl, beat three eggs (the recipe says 2 eggs, but I ran out and needed more egg). In yet another dish, add the 2 cups of panko bread crumbs. You then will put all three dishes side by side in the order of flour, eggs and then panko bread crumbs.

I used chicken tenders, so the pieces were already cut for me. I first coated a piece in the flour mixture, then put the strip in eggs mixture, and then coated the strip in bread crumbs in that order.

Once they are done, put them on a plate until your oil is hot enough to cook them.

While I was coating the chicken strips, I heated up two inches of oil in my skillet on medium heat. I still don’t own a thermometer, but you can see when the oil is ready when the oil starts to move around, not yet bubbling (about ten minutes). I then cooked the strips four at a time (2 minutes on each side). The outside will be golden brown and the inside will be cooked through (no pink). I then put the cooked strips on a paper plate with a paper towel down to drain the oil from the them. Once they are on the plate, I put a little salt over them for taste. Once they are all made, you can serve them with the dipping sauce.

I hope you enjoy these great chicken fries. Bon Appetit!

