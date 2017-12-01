Child and Youth Advocate Releases Annual Report

Del Graff, Provincial Child and Youth Advocate, released the 2016-17 Annual Report of the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate (OCYA).

This year’s Annual Report provides a summary of OCYA activities during the past year, and reflects on how far the organization has come over the first five years as an independent office. The report looks ahead at how the OCYA plans to further strengthen its services and maintain the trust that has been placed in the office on behalf of Albertans.

“In 2012 when the OCYA became independent it brought a new level of influence to Alberta’s child welfare and other government systems that serve vulnerable children and youth,” said Del Graff. “These young people are at the forefront of our minds and at the core of our work. As we move forward, we will continue to call for actions and improvements to the systems that serve them.”

Some of the highlights from this past year:

raising awareness about issues that are systemically affecting young people in Alberta

examining issues facing LGBTQ2S+ youth in preparation of our next Special Report

releasing seven Investigative Reviews including Toward a Better Tomorrow: Addressing the Challenge of Aboriginal Youth Suicide

This coming year, we look forward to learning and understanding how the Standing Committee on Legislative Offices statutorily-required review of the Child and Youth Advocate Act and accompanying recommendations can strengthen the OCYA’s work. We will continue to raise awareness across Alberta about the importance of affirming, respecting, and acting upon the rights, interests, and viewpoints of young people.

The Annual Report was tabled by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and outlines the work and activities of the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate during the reporting period of April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

A copy of the Annual Report can be found under Publications at: http://www.ocya.alberta.ca/ adult/publications/annual- reports/.

To view progress on our Recommendations: http://www.ocya.alberta.ca/ adult/publications/ recommendations/.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent Office of the Legislature, representing the rights, interests and viewpoints of young people receiving designated government services.