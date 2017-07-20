Child and Youth Advocate Releases Investigative Review Involving Deaths of Three Indigenous Children

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has completed an Investigative Review on the deaths of three Indigenous children and is publicly releasing the results of the review as outlined under the Child and Youth Advocate Act.

The Advocate examined the lives of Sarah, Anthony, and Mikwan’s experiences together. All three children were not in school and returned to their respective parents after significant time in care. They were part of sibling groups from three to seven children. Focused and dedicated attention was given to each child’s circumstances. The children passed away between 2014 and 2015.

“The situations that come to my attention unequivocally show that children are particularly vulnerable during periods of transition,” said Del Graff, Provincial Child and Youth Advocate. “The restoration of families must focus on family health in a meaningful and sustained way.”

The tragedies of these children’s experiences is heartbreaking. However, similar situations can be prevented if the government acts upon the recommendations contained in this report.

The intent of an Investigative Review is not to find fault with specific individuals, but to identify and advocate for system improvements that will help enhance the overall safety and well-being of children and young people who are receiving designated services.

A copy of the Investigative Review and recommendations are available on our website:

http://www.ocya.alberta.ca/ adult/publications/ investigative-review/.

View our new Recommendation tracker:

http://www.ocya.alberta.ca/ adult/publications/ recommendations/.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent office of the Legislature, representing the rights, interests and viewpoints of children and young people receiving designated government services.