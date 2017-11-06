Child and Youth Advocate Releases Investigative Review Involving the Serious Injury of a Youth

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate has completed an Investigative Review regarding a serious injury sustained by a young person and is publicly releasing the results of the review as outlined under the Child and Youth Advocate Act .

Sixteen-year-old Dillon was seriously injured after he was stabbed during an altercation. At the time of his injury, Dillon was living in an unapproved placement with a relative and was the subject of a Permanent Guardianship Order (PGO). He has recovered from his injuries.

“There was a wealth of information from Dillon’s assessments that could have informed the implementation of a coordinated specialized plan that began when he was young and continued throughout his life,” said Provincial Advocate Del Graff. “Dillon’s circumstances highlight the importance of early coordination of services and meaningful engagement through supportive adult relationships.”

The intent of an Investigative Review is not to find fault with specific individuals, but to identify and advocate for system improvements that will help enhance the overall safety and well-being of children and young people who are receiving designated services.

A copy of both Investigative Reviews and recommendations are available on our website: ocya.alberta.ca/ adult/publications/ investigative-review/.

