Child and Youth Advocate releases Summary Report: Five Years of Investigations

Del Graff, Provincial Child and Youth Advocate, released a summary report of investigation statistics and trends over a five-year period, coinciding with the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate’s (OCYA) independence from government.

This Summary Report focused on 252 serious injuries or deaths of young people reported to the Advocate between April 1, 2012 and March 31, 2017.

Identified themes include: the importance of thorough and ongoing risk assessment, vulnerability of young people to violence, youth suicide, trauma-informed practice, transition planning, and information sharing.

The information in the Summary Report is limited to the young people receiving services from the child intervention and youth justice systems, or who had received child-intervention services within two years of their death. It is hoped the information will guide the future work of the OCYA, and help improve services for Alberta’s vulnerable young people.

A copy of the Summary Report can be found under Publications at: http://www.ocya.alberta. ca/adult/publications/ investigative-review/.

To view progress on our Recommendations:

http://www.ocya.alberta.ca/ adult/publications/ recommendations/.

The Office of the Child and Youth Advocate is an independent Office of the Legislature, representing the rights, interests and viewpoints of young people receiving designated government services.