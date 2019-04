Rachel Notley announced her plan to expand the $25-a-day child care program across Alberta. To help more Alberta parents get back into the workforce, and make life more affordable for Albertans, the successful pilot program would be available across the province with 13,000 spaces added.

It’s just good economic policy

Estimates show that the expansion of $25-a-day child care in Alberta would increase employment and add $5.95 billion a year to our GDP, in addition to the real savings for families.

Parents took to twitter to express relief and share the silent cost they have been carrying. The numbers are staggering.

I’m a mom with one kid in fulltime daycare, and another in after-school care. Even with a subsidy, my childcare bill last year was over $20k. #whatipayforchildcare — baillyyyc (@Baillyyyc) March 25, 2019 As a self-employed single mom, I currently choose to pay for two mornings a week of childcare (pre-school) as I work home from home. I pay for the loss of my potential income if I was able to have a *normal* 20-40 hr work week with affordable childcare. #whatipayforchildcare https://t.co/ikGZT4mIUq — kait kucy (@kaitkucy) March 25, 2019 $13000/year for one kid. Then something extraordinary. $6500/year as part of @RachelNotley’s $25/day pilot. Big difference for our family’s budget and mental health. So grateful for how @albertaNDP cares about kids and families. I want this for all parents. #whatipayforchildcare — Melinda 🏳️‍🌈 (@melindaste) March 26, 2019

The reality of the true cost-savings opportunity for parents began to pour out

#whatIpayforchildcare I pay $15,000/yr in childcare I pay almost $50,000 in income taxes from working full time. Don’t @ me that your taxes pay for subsidized daycare. Women who return to the workforce pay for daycare. Affordable daycare is making sure they don’t pay twice. — Bridget Casey (@moneyaftergrad) March 26, 2019 It’s been years since I paid for child care and back then it ate most of my salary but – pinch me – here we are talking about the possibility of universal child care, adding thousands more spaces in Alberta. So proud I could weep. #whatIpayforchildcare — Cheri Macaulay (@cheriyyc) March 25, 2019 Parents were quick to discuss how affordable child care could get them back into the workforce.

Alberta has the largest gender gap when it comes to workforce participation and jurisdictions that have invested in affordable child care demonstrate a growth in employment.