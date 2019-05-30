Childhood Safety Advocates Urge Canadian Families to #FallProofYourHome - Gateway Gazette

Parachute Safe Kids Week raising awareness to prevent the leading cause of childhood injury

Parachute and Hydro One are urging Canadian families to protect their children from harmful falls in the home, the leading cause of injury to Canadian children. This Safe Kids Week, they are challenging families to #FallProofYourHome by using a checklist to address key hazards that have been proven to cause serious injuries for children in the home.

“Falling is a normal part of children’s development, as they walk, climb, run, jump, play and explore their environment,” says Pamela Fuselli, Vice President of Parachute. “While most falls do not result in serious injury, more than 140,000 children are seen in emergency departments for fall-related injuries each year. For children under 5, most of these injuries occur in the home.”

“Hydro One supports Safe Kids Week because there is nothing more important than safety at home, at work and in our communities,” says Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. “No one plans for an incident to occur at home, which is why we are urging parents to participate in Safe Kids Week and fall proof their home to prevent injuries.”

Now in its 23rd year, Safe Kids Week, sponsored in Ontario by Hydro One, is an annual public awareness campaign to raise awareness about preventable injury in children. Safe Kids Week runs from June 3 to 9, 2019 and will focus on how parents and caregivers can prevent serious injuries from child falls. For more than two decades, Safe Kids Week has built awareness and has educated Canadian families on how to keep their kids safe while being active and having fun.

Parachute Safe Kids Week events will be held in communities across the country.

Support Safe Kids Week on social media by using the hashtags #SKW2019 and #FallProofYourHome.

Parachute has many resources available for parents, community organizations, and others who may be interested. You can find them at www.parachutecanada.org/safekidsweek.

Parachute Safe Kids Week is June 3 to 9, 2019

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada’s national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44, where one child dies every nine hours. The financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $27 billion a year. Through education, and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachutecanada.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook and Instagram

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, over C$25.7 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of over C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Through Hydro One Telecom Inc.’s extensive fibre optic network, we also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis. Hydro One Limited’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).