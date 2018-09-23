Children to Learn Traffic Safety Tips - Gateway Gazette

Children to Learn Traffic Safety Tips

By Contributor

Sep 23

Across Alberta, children are learning how to get to school and back home safely during annual Traffic Safety Day events.

Kids are back to school and we all need to help them stay safe on our roads.

Traffic Safety Day is an opportunity to teach children safe behaviours and remind drivers to share the road, especially around schools, playground zones and buses. Children will be getting on and off buses or crossing roads in school zones, where reduced speed limits are in effect.

“September can be an exciting time for children, who are eager to see friends and learn new things. This excitement may cause them to react in ways drivers don’t expect, and even more so after two months of summer vacation. Drivers have a responsibility to be extra cautious to protect the most vulnerable in society: our children.”

~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

During the 2015-16 school year, nearly 50 per cent of drivers involved in collisions with school buses committed an error – the most common of which was following too closely.

Back to school facts

  • The Government of Alberta and community groups have organized Traffic Safety Day events since 2010.
  • School buses in Alberta travel an estimated 450,000 kilometres a day – that’s more than 10 times around the Earth.
  • The penalty for failing to stop for a school bus with flashing red lights is $543 and six demerit points.
  • Alternating flashing amber lights means a school bus is slowing down to stop and drivers should do the same.
