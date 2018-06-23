Children with Chronic Kidney Disease Gather at Picnic - Gateway Gazette

Calgary, Alberta – Today at 11:30am children, families and healthcare providers from Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) will gather together to enjoy the 17th annual Kidney Kids Family Picnic.

The event, hosted by the Kidney Foundation of Canada (Southern Alberta), gives children with kidney disease an opportunity to have some fun and take a break from ACH while building friendships with other kids with the same disease. There will be sack races, egg and spoon races, and a juggler.

“Our thanks go out to the generous donors whose contributions to the Kidney Foundation support this wonderful annual tradition,” says Dr. Julian Midgley, a pediatric nephrologist at Alberta Children’s Hospital. “Children and their families, doctors, nurses and social workers all look forward to this special day – it’s a real treat! It is wonderful for us to see our patients enjoying life away from their treatments.”