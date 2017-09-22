Christ The Redeemer Announces Results of Nomination Day

Christ The Redeemer (CTR) Catholic Schools is excited to share the results of Nomination Day – Monday,
September 18, 2017.
Many of CTR Catholic’s Trustees will be representing their community for the next term with several
acclamations as of the close of nominations at 12:00 noon.
Returning as Trustees for CTR Catholic:
• Ron Schreiber – Okotoks (current Chair)
• Harry Salm – Strathmore (current Vice Chair)
• John De Jong – Brooks
• Vijay Domingo – Canmore
• Andrea Keenan – Municipal District of Foothills
• Joanne Van Donzel – High River
CTR Catholic also welcomes Michelle Rude-Volk to the Board of Trustees, as she was acclaimed as the representative for Oyen.
The democratic process is being exercised in the Drumheller region as we look to a Trustee Election
on October 16. The two candidates are Mark Chung and Chuck Spencer.