Christ The Redeemer Associate Superintendent Set to Retire - Gateway Gazette

Congratulations to Bonnie Annicchiarico who will be retiring from Christ The Redeemer (CTR) Catholic Schools at the end of this school year. CTR would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Bonnie for her years of service to the division! We pray the next chapter of her life is filled with many blessings! Scott Morrison shared, “Bonnie is one of the most skilled and influential leaders I’ve worked with, and she has always been my number one role model in the area of faith leadership. Her charism is her attention to the needs of others, and her push and pull approach to encouraging teacher leadership. To say she will be missed is an understatement.”

Bonnie began her vocation as a music teacher at St. Joseph’s School in Whitecourt. It was there that she was introduced to Catholic education, met her husband, started her family and became a full time mom. Following a move to Brooks, she pursued graduate studies at the University of Calgary and founded a family literacy program for young moms and families through Medicine Hat College. She returned to full time teaching at Brooks Junior High when her youngest child was in kindergarten and two years later took a “wild chance” and applied to be the principal of the new Catholic school in Brooks. In 1996 she was hired as principal of Holy Family Academy. As the Brooks’ Catholic schools grew, a new Catholic secondary school St. Joseph’s Collegiate was created and Bonnie moved into that principalship.

In her 17 years as a principal in Brooks, Bonnie was blessed to be a part of the vibrant and growing community of Catholic schools. The joy and challenge of working with the children, parents and teachers in Brooks have formed her into the person and leader she is today. In the fall of 2013, Bonnie was hired as Associate Superintendent for Christ The Redeemer Catholic Schools and also completed her doctoral studies in Catholic leadership. For the past five years her work has focussed in the areas of faith and curriculum & instruction. The opportunity to be an executive member for the Council for Catholic School Superintendents of Alberta (CCSSA) provided Bonnie with the amazing experience of working on behalf of Catholic education within the provincial domain. These past 22 years have been a labor of love and as Bonnie looks forward to this new phase of her life, she will treasure every aspect of her time at CTR Catholic.

Michael Kilcommons, Associate Superintendent of Corporate Services with CTR, commented,”For almost 20 years I have had the distinct pleasure to know and work alongside Mrs. Annicchiarico. Her influence on our division has been far reaching and characterized by great success. We will miss her tremendously.” CTR Associate Superintendent Vincent Behm shared, “Bonnie has been a mentor for me from my first day in CTR. I have learned from her and been inspired by her through every interaction. She is a model for us all as we work to bring Catholic education to the students and parents of CTR Catholic and the province of Alberta. I will forever be grateful for her leadership.”

Prayers and best wishes to Dr. Bonnie Annicchiarico.

“May the Lord bless you and keep you; May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you;

May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”

– The Book of Numbers