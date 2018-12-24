Christmas Church Services in the Foothills - Gateway Gazette

Christmas Church Services in the Foothills

By Contributor

Dec 23

Black Diamond Gospel Chapel

(212 Centre Avenue West, Black Diamond)

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 6 to 7:30pm

Meota Parish (Anglican)

(http://meotaparish.com)

Christmas Eve Services:

  • Priddis – St James:6:30pm
  • Turner Valley – St George’s: 4:30pm
  • Millarville – Christ Church:9:00pm

Christmas Day Service at Christ Church, Millarville at 10am

Millarville Community Church

(#31 Highway 549, Millarville; http://www.millarvillechurch.org/map)

Christmas Eve Services: 4:30 and 6:30pm

St James Parish (Catholic)

St James Church, Okotoks

(338060-32nd Street East)

Christmas Eve: 5:00pm and 8:00pm
Christmas Day: 10:00am

St Michael’s Church, Black Diamond

(402 Government Rd)

Christmas Eve: 10:00pm
Christmas Day: 9:00am

United Church in the Valley

(125 Royal Ave NW, Turner Valley)

Christmas Eve Candlelight Reflective Service: 7:00 pm

 

