Christmas Comes to the Foothills This Weekend

You won’t have to go far to find Christmas in our towns this weekend!

HIGH RIVER

High River will be holding their annual Santa Claus Parade on Friday, December 1st, starting at 6:30pm to kick off their long list of Christmas events.

There will be Christmas shopping, lights, nativity display, food and photos with Santa. Check it out: https://www.highriver.ca/get-ready-christmas-high-river/

DIAMOND-VALLEY

Light-up Black Diamond gives everyone the opportunity to experience the unique shopping in Black Diamond. Earlier in the day is the Christmas Market in Turner Valley in support of the High Country SPCA.

There will be pet photos with Santa at the Eastern Slopes Veterinary Clinic in Black Diamond….on the hill near Rona!

BRAGG CREEK

Bragg Creek will be transforming into a Christmas Village for TWO weekends: Dec 2nd and 3rd; 9th and 10th!

Check out the Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/BCSpiritofChristmas/

