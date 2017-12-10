Christmas Eve Church Services in the Foothills

By Gateway Gazette

Dec 10

Black Diamond Gospel Chapel

212 Center Avenue West, Black Diamond (http://www.bdgc.ca)

Christmas Eve Service: 10am

Candlelight Service (December 24th): 5pm and 7pm

Meota Parish (Anglican)

Everyone is welcome to attend these services. (http://meotaparish.com/)
Dec. 24
10am Christmas Pageant at Christ Church, Millarville
4pm Christmas Eve at St. George’s, Turner Valley
6:30pm Christmas Eve at St. James. Priddis
9pm Christmas Eve at Christ Church, Millarville
Dec. 25
10am Christmas Day at St. James. Priddis
Dec. 31
10am New Year’s Eve Day at St. George’s. Turner Valley

Millarville Community Church

Christmas Eve Services:
10:30am
6 – 7pm

St Michael’s Catholic Church

(St James Parish)

402 Government Rd, Black Diamond (https://stjamesparishokotoks.ca/)
Christmas Eve – December 24th – 10:00 pm
Christmas Day – December 25th – 9:00 am
New Year’s Day – January 1, 2017 – 9:00 am
ST. JAMES CHURCH, 338060 Avenue and 32nd St. East, Okotoks
Christmas Eve – December 24th – 5:00pm & 8:00pm
Christmas Day – December 25th – 10:00 am
New Year’s Eve – December 31st – 5:00 pm
New Year’s Day – January 1, 2018 – 11:00 am

United Church in the Valley

125 Royal Avenue, Turner Valley (http://www.unitedchurchinthevalley.ca/)

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend. There will be no morning service this day.
