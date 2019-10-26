 Christmas in the Country 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Christmas in the Country 2019

By Contributor

Oct 26

Two weekends of Christmas cheer in Alberta’s beautiful Foothills region!

Over 2500 pieces of fine craft and unframed artworks by local artists will fill the museum and galleries of the historic Leighton home this November, in perfect time for getting a head start on purchasing season gifts and getting into the Christmas spirit. Beautiful decorations, festive treats and the home’s historic ambiance combine to make this special event a memorable part of your family’s season. Discover over 100 talented artists and find truly unique gifts for your loved ones at this annual art sale.

Free parking, free admission & complimentary festive treats throughout both weekends. Spectacular Rocky Mountain views included!

November 2 – 3 & 9 – 10, 2019
10 am – 4 pm

Leighton Art Centre winter hours begin November 11, 2019: Tuesday – Saturday, 10AM – 4PM

Participating member artists:

  • Jasmine Abbey
  • Stephanie Agar
  • Barry Allen
  • Paul Ariss
  • Suzanne Artym
  • Michelle Austen
  • Brenda Banda-Johnson
  • Norma Barsness
  • Lois Bauman
  • Colin Bell
  • Karen Biko
  • Janet Bradish
  • Marjorie Broadhead
  • Irena Burns
  • Tracy Burton
  • Sue Chorney
  • Gloria Chow
  • Sue Contini
  • Enkhbold Dambadarjaa
  • Gwen Day
  • Leah Cathleen Donald
  • Barbara J. Fedun
  • Melanie Figueroa
  • Connie Geerts
  • Marilyn Gordon
  • George Gordon
  • Wayne Haglund
  • Linnea Hannigan
  • Bethany Harris
  • Shirley Hauck
  • Dawn Heinemeyer
  • Mary Ann Hews Tarini
  • Sue Hirst
  • Lynne Huras
  • Karen Jackson
  • Catherine Johnson
  • Jefferson Kaine
  • Wendy Kershaw
  • Heather Kinahan
  • Sabine Lecorre-Moore
  • Kathy Lewis
  • Robin Light
  • Ellen Lorne
  • Sally MacGregor
  • Jim Marvill
  • Joan Matsusaki
  • Margery McBride Elliott
  • Gillian McCarron
  • Kim McNeil
  • Parin Meghani
  • Judy Moore
  • Margot Morrell
  • Melanie Morstad
  • Roberta Murray
  • Corrine Nelson
  • Tatianna O’Donnell
  • Carolyn Oldale-Adams
  • Jennifer Park
  • Dee Poisson
  • Wendy Poschmann
  • Darcy Presiloski
  • Tracy Proctor
  • Angela Rees
  • Jack Rooney
  • Sheila Marie Schaetzle
  • Karin Schubert
  • Terra Simieritsch
  • Yvette Simm
  • Hazel Skavberg
  • Justina Smith
  • Marg Smith
  • BJ Sosa
  • Ray Swirsky
  • Tracy Tarves
  • Sherry Telle
  • Susan Torris
  • Anna Truderung
  • Ingrid Vincent
  • Grant Waddell
  • Sharon L Wagner
  • Nancy Walker
  • Lorrie Warkentin
  • Pam Weber
  • Arlene Westen Evans
  • Lorraine Whellams
  • Michelle Wiebe
  • Sharon Lynn Williams
  • Theresa Williams
  • Adele Woolsey
  • Natalie Yarema

Featured artisans:

  • David Barnes
  • Hellen Beamish
  • John Beamish
  • Zelda Bird
  • Frank Bitonti
  • Sandra Civitarese
  • Sandra de Jong
  • Genevieve Goodhart
  • Janet Grabner
  • Lisa Head Harbidge
  • Fred Hendricks
  • Barbara Howe
  • Andrea Merredew
  • Terri Millinoff
  • Elan ds Muir
  • Anne Ormerod
  • Jeweliyana Reece
  • Juliana Rempel
  • John Ross
  • Brad Shannon
  • Janine Shore
  • Darlene Swan
