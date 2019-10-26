Christmas in the Country 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Over 2500 pieces of fine craft and unframed artworks by local artists will fill the museum and galleries of the historic Leighton home this November, in perfect time for getting a head start on purchasing season gifts and getting into the Christmas spirit. Beautiful decorations, festive treats and the home’s historic ambiance combine to make this special event a memorable part of your family’s season. Discover over 100 talented artists and find truly unique gifts for your loved ones at this annual art sale.
Free parking, free admission & complimentary festive treats throughout both weekends. Spectacular Rocky Mountain views included!
November 2 – 3 & 9 – 10, 2019
10 am – 4 pm
Leighton Art Centre winter hours begin November 11, 2019: Tuesday – Saturday, 10AM – 4PM
