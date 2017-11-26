“Christmas Lights Across Canada” Light Show Will Brighten Heart of Canada’s Capital Region Starting on December 7

OTTAWA – A joyful illumination ceremony will launch the 33rd edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada on Parliament Hill at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017.
The evening will feature musical performances by Juno Award-winner Jess Moskaluke and Céleste Lévis, a colourful pyrotechnics show and a projection of the Winter Lightscapes show. Hundreds of thousands of lights will be switched on in the heart of Canada’s Capital Region and a brand-new experience will be presented in Confederation Park, featuring a light display and an interactive illuminated work of art.
Manulife is the exclusive sponsor for Christmas Lights Across Canada.
“This eagerly awaited yearly ceremony is a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holiday season and to start counting down the final moments of this milestone year for Canada. As Canadians experience this true winter magic in the heart of our capital region, I invite them to reflect on our past and all that we have accomplished to date—and to look to the future with confidence and optimism.”
—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
“Manulife is proud to sponsor this great Canadian tradition. Christmas Lights Across Canada has delighted countless Canadians for many years and helped start each New Year on a bright note.”
—Peter Wilkinson, Senior Vice President, Manulife