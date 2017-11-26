“Christmas Lights Across Canada” Light Show Will Brighten Heart of Canada’s Capital Region Starting on December 7

OTTAWA – A joyful illumination ceremony will launch the 33rd edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada on Parliament Hill at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

The evening will feature musical performances by Juno Award-winner Jess Moskaluke and Céleste Lévis, a colourful pyrotechnics show and a projection of the Winter Lightscapes show. Hundreds of thousands of lights will be switched on in the heart of Canada’s Capital Region and a brand-new experience will be presented in Confederation Park, featuring a light display and an interactive illuminated work of art.

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor for Christmas Lights Across Canada.

Quotes

“This eagerly awaited yearly ceremony is a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holiday season and to start counting down the final moments of this milestone year for Canada. As Canadians experience this true winter magic in the heart of our capital region, I invite them to reflect on our past and all that we have accomplished to date—and to look to the future with confidence and optimism.”

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

“Manulife is proud to sponsor this great Canadian tradition. Christmas Lights Across Canada has delighted countless Canadians for many years and helped start each New Year on a bright note.”

—Peter Wilkinson, Senior Vice President, Manulife

Quick Facts

  • Guests are invited to arrive early to the ceremony and enjoy free BeaverTail pastries, compliments of BeaverTails®, and hot chocolate, compliments of Enbridge Gas Distribution, while supplies last.
  • The illumination ceremony will feature holiday wishes from Olympic, Paralympic and young athletes on giant video screens.
  • The evening’s festivities will be broadcast live on the Canadian Heritage Facebook accounts for Canadians across the country who are unable to attend the illumination ceremony.
  • Canada’s Capital Region will be illuminated from December 7, 2017 to January 7, 2018.
  • The magical Winter Lightscapes show, which combines digital technology with the architectural splendour of the Parliament’s Centre Block, will be presented in a 14-minute loop every night from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. until January 7, 2018.
  • The Winter Lightscapes show, previously projected on two-thirds of the Centre Block, has been enhanced so that it is now projected on the entirety of the building, to improve the viewing experience.
  • Until December 31st, Canadians are invited to skate on the Parliament Hill outdoor rink while admiring the lights and projections.

