“Christmas Lights Across Canada” Light Show Will Brighten Heart of Canada’s Capital Region Starting on December 7

OTTAWA – A joyful illumination ceremony will launch the 33rd edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada on Parliament Hill at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

The evening will feature musical performances by Juno Award-winner Jess Moskaluke and Céleste Lévis, a colourful pyrotechnics show and a projection of the Winter Lightscapes show. Hundreds of thousands of lights will be switched on in the heart of Canada’s Capital Region and a brand-new experience will be presented in Confederation Park, featuring a light display and an interactive illuminated work of art.

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor for Christmas Lights Across Canada.