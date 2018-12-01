Christmas Toy Hampers for Foothills Families - Gateway Gazette

The High River Salvation Army is once again organizing the toy hampers for our Foothills communities for Christmas.

Christmas time is here! We will begin packing our Christmas toy hampers on December 10th and will need donations of toys to meet the demand. I have attached a list of items that would be helpful to have. Look for our toy donation boxes around your community or bring them into our family service office or thrift store. As always thank you to our wonderful Foothills area for all of your amazing support!

We are doing our registrations for Christmas Hampers at the end of the month. These are walk in registrations to be held at the Foothills Salvation Army Church. Remember this program is designed to be used if you cannot afford to provide Christmas for your family. We are here to help if you need us. Merry Christmas and God Bless!