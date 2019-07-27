Chuckegg Creek Wildfire Being Held - Gateway Gazette



Thanks to the incredibly hard work from thousands of firefighters and support staff, specifically the High Level Forest Area staff, local contractors, business owners, structural firefighting teams from over 30 communities in Alberta and firefighters from across the world, the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is now listed as Being Held (BH). This means that given the current and forecast weather conditions and resources, this wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries.

What does this mean now?

Even though the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is listed as Being Held, parts within the interior and predetermined boundaries of the fire may still grow and show active signs of flame and smoke. As a result, a large firefighting operation will remain and continue to work hard to ensure the safety and protection of people, property and resources. Please respect the firefighting efforts involved as we continue to work on this wildfire.

The Chuckegg Creek wildfire is truly an international effort. Firefighters from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Ontario, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, California, Colorado, Washington and South Africa made their way to the High Level area to offer support. We can’t thank you enough!

Source: Alberta Wildfire