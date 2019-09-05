Citizens Honoured for Community Crime Prevention - Gateway Gazette

Four individuals and three organizations have received 2019 Alberta Community Justice Awards recognizing their work to improve safety in their communities.

2019 Alberta Community Justice Award recipients with MLA Mickey Amery, Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, and honour guard members from the RCMP.

The 28th annual Alberta Community Justice Awards celebrated Albertans who made outstanding contributions to crime prevention and restorative justice in their cities, towns and neighbourhoods.

“All Albertans should feel safe in their communities. I thank this year’s award recipients and nominees for their exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication to community justice. They have improved the lives of Albertans and have made our province an even better place to live and work.”Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

This year’s award ceremony took place on Aug. 30 at Government House in Edmonton. The event was co-hosted by the Government of Alberta and the RCMP K Division.

The awards are presented in five categories: leadership, innovation, service enhancement, community mobilization, and partnerships and collaboration.

2019 Alberta Community Justice Award recipients

Adonus Arlett (Lethbridge)

A program manager for the Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services Unit who introduced a victim services support dog to help victims navigate the criminal justice process.

Edmonton Police Service’s Community Action Team (Edmonton)

A group of police officers who work with community partners to address crime in at-risk neighbourhoods through prevention and intervention-based activities.

Gord Sand (Calgary)

The director of the Calgary John Howard Society, a community safety advocate, and a university lecturer with a community-focused and restorative approach to crime prevention.

Jean Jacques (JJ) Beauchamp (Innisfail)

A volunteer chair and program coordinator for the Innisfail Restorative Justice Society who has shown leadership through restorative justice education and mentorship on a local and international level.

Taber Police Service Auxiliary Policing Program (Taber)

A group of auxiliary officers who volunteer their time by engaging community members and bridging the gap between police and the public.

Tanya Leukefeld (Calgary)

A volunteer with the Calgary Youth Justice Society and program coordinator for 14 youth justice committees which serve 270 communities across Calgary.

YWCA Lethbridge Amethyst Project (Lethbridge)

A 24-hour support program for women, men and children who have experienced sexual violence, which helps them heal through trauma-informed support.

