City of Edmonton Faces Environmental Charges - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government has laid seven charges against the City of Edmonton for pesticide-related offences.

Incident details

The City of Edmonton has been charged with six counts under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act and one count under the province’s Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation. The charges relate to a set of events that occurred on May 11, 2016, and between May 11 and Sept. 9, 2016.

The charges include:

Being a person who releases or causes or permits the release of a substance into the environment that may cause, is causing or has caused an adverse effect did fail to report that release to the Director as soon as that person knew or ought to have known of the release, contrary to section 110(1) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Release or permit the release into the environment of a substance in an amount, concentration or level or at a rate of release that causes or may cause a significant adverse effect, contrary to section 109(2) of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Did use, apply, supply, handle, transport, display, store or dispose of a pesticide in a manner or at a time or place that causes or is likely to cause an adverse effect contrary to section 5(1) of the Pesticide Sales, Handling, Use and Application Regulation.

The first court appearance is set for Sept. 28 in the Edmonton Law Courts.

Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans continue to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. When individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation, Environment and Parks has a range of options, depending on the offence, to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.