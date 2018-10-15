City Sees Big Increase in Use of New Online Business Services - Gateway Gazette

CALGARY ­— Nearly half of all small business applications at The City of Calgary are now submitted online.

Since the August launch of myBusiness – an online service designed for new business owners to explore how to start or manage a business in Calgary – 48 per cent of applications that have been received by The City have been submitted through calgary.ca/myBusiness.

“Business owners told us they wanted a faster and easier way to start a business here in Calgary,” said Sonya Sharp, customer coordinator, small business with The City of Calgary.

The City has received 305 out of 634 applications online, meaning that the new online services is resonating with small business customers in just a few short months.

Calgary is the first municipality in Canada to allow small business customers to start a new business completely online. Customers can use a single online application that eliminates the need to travel, park and spend time in lineups, which is more convenient and saves time and money.

“We know there are a lot of things to consider before starting or making changes to a business,” said Sharp. “Next week is Small Business Week in Calgary and whether someone is starting a home-based business, commercial business or non-resident, we want small business owners to know that The City has resources to help business approvals go smoothly.”

Calgary.ca/myBusiness is an information hub for business owners. City staff are on hand in person and online to help determine if a business requires licensing or permits, and if the location being considered is right for the business. The City’s new online-chat feature helps business customers and homeowners get the answers they need. This customer service support has been used 13,000 times since launch, averaging more than 60 chats per day.

The City continues to improve the experience for business customers. To learn more about service improvements, visit calgary.ca/pdimprovements or visit calgary.ca/myBusiness for resources and access the new online services for business owners.