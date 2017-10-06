Claire Comtois for Foothills School Division Trustee

My Bio

I am the lucky mother of two daughters and a son. Two of them graduated already from École Secondaire Composite High School and Alberta High School of Fine Arts in French Immersion. My youngest daughter will be completing junior high at Westmount School this year.

Before starting a family, my passion for biology and human development led me to complete my diplomas in science and nursing (RN). I worked at Hôtel-Dieu of Montreal Hospital where I eventually specialized in intensive care at the burn unit.

I had the privilege to be a stay-at-home mom for several years, during which time I volunteered in different capacities at the schools that my kids were attending. I started in King County, Washington, then in Calgary and continued to get involved in the classroom, parent council, and several committees here in Okotoks since 2008. Thanks to the Setting the Direction for Special Education and the Inspiring Education initiatives, I participated in the several public consultations that took place across Alberta (2008-2010). I appreciated the chance to share my input and -most importantly- to listen to the different stakeholders' perspectives.

When a change in circumstances brought me back into the workforce, I became a school bus driver and -most recently- an Educational Assistant in the early French Immersion program for 4 years. I truly enjoyed the team spirit and being part of the kids' learning journey.