Claire Comtois for Foothills School Division Trustee

I am the lucky mother of two daughters and a son. Two of them graduated already from École Secondaire Composite High School and Alberta High School of Fine Arts in French Immersion. My youngest daughter will be completing junior high at Westmount School this year.
Before starting a family, my passion for biology and human development led me to complete my diplomas in science and nursing (RN). I worked at Hôtel-Dieu of Montreal Hospital where I eventually specialized in intensive care at the burn unit.
I had the privilege to be a stay-at-home mom for several years, during which time I volunteered in different capacities at the schools that my kids were attending. I started in King County, Washington, then in Calgary and continued to get involved in the classroom, parent council, and several committees here in Okotoks since 2008. Thanks to the Setting the Direction for Special Education and the Inspiring Education initiatives, I participated in the several public consultations that took place across Alberta (2008-2010). I appreciated the chance to share my input and -most importantly- to listen to the different stakeholders' perspectives.
When a change in circumstances brought me back into the workforce, I became a school bus driver and -most recently- an Educational Assistant in the early French Immersion program for 4 years. I truly enjoyed the team spirit and being part of the kids' learning journey.
Based on my professional and personal life choices, you can trust that I will have your children's best interest in mind when it will be time to make decisions.
All grown-ups were once children-although few of them remember it.” (The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, 1943)
Kids, they are very cute to make us forget how much work, time, and energy it takes to accompany and care for them.
While growing up, they start learning from us and the environment around them even before the air goes through their lungs for the first time.
They need our protection to survive the first few years and, if the unthinkable were to happen, we cannot imagine how to survive without them. We basically need them as much as they need us.
One day though, our kids will move on with their own life. We want them to be well prepared so they can have the freedom to choose how they want to live in this world. It is our responsibility to provide them with a safe, stimulating, healthy, and positive environment where they can acquire a high quality education while blossoming into the person we knew they were the first time we held them in our arms.
Children are wired to learn. If we want them to thrive in this new economy, we need to design a curriculum that will nurture strong reading, writing, and math skills, in an inclusive and safe environment which becomes a source of inspiration that eventually fuels creativity and a problem-solving culture.
No more kids falling through the cracks!
I value:
Dare to know! Have courage to use your own reason!” (What is Enlightenment? Immanuel Kant, 1784)
