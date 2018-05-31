Claresholm and Nanton RCMP Work Together to Stop Vehicle Driving Dangerously - Gateway Gazette

Claresholm, Alberta – RCMP from Claresholm have charged a 52 year old female with eight offences after a traffic stop near Nanton, AB.

On May 29, Claresholm RCMP were called about a truck driving erratically Northbound on Highway 2. The Nanton RCMP were called to assist and stopped the vehicle near Nanton. The vehicle had a stolen license plate attached. The female driver was arrested and a search of the vehicle revealed drugs believed to be Methamphetamine.

52 year old Kathy Visser of Lethbridge has been charged with eight offences including Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, Possession of property obtained by crime, Driving while Disqualifed and Dangerous Driving. She has been remanded into custody and has been scheduled to appear on May 30.