Claresholm RCMP - Fatal Collision on Highway 2 - Gateway Gazette

Claresholm RCMP – Fatal Collision on Highway 2

Jul 16

Claresholm, Alberta –  At approximately 9:40 am July 14, Claresholm RCMP and Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 2 near township road 120. A white courier van travelling northbound on Highway 2 entered the centre median and rolled several times.

The passenger of the van, a 25-year-old man from Calgary was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver, a 21-year-old female from Calgary was also ejected from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to area hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Claresholm RCMP, with the assistance of an RCMP collision analyst are continuing to investigate to determine the cause and any factors in the collision.

