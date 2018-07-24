Claresholm RCMP Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle collision on Hwy 2 north of Claresholm - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Near Claresholm, Alberta – On Monday July 23rd at approximately 10:40 pm, the Claresholm RCMP along with Fire and EMS responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 2 approximately 6 km north of Claresholm.
A black SUV was travelling southbound in the northbound lane of highway 2. As a result, the black suv collided with a silver suv. Both drivers, and lone occupants died on scene as a result of their injuries.
An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.
Traffic along Highway 2 was temporarily rerouted onto Municipal District roads to bypass the collision scene.
