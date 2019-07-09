Claresholm RCMP make arrest after male fled in stolen vehicle - Gateway Gazette

In the early hours of July 4th, a 2012 Dodge RAM truck was stolen from a residence in Claresholm. Later in the morning this vehicle was seen in a farm yard near Stavely. When the land owner approached, the vehicle sped off but the land owner was able to get a licence plate confirming it was the same one stolen earlier in the day. Claresholm RCMP members patrolled the area and were able to track it to a rural location near Highway 533 and Highway 22. The vehicle had been abandoned, but do to the terrain in the area, the suspect could not have gotten far. Nanton RCMP members and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in the search. The driver was eventually located in a forested hilly area and arrested.

42 year old Shaun Storie of Calgary was charged with 2 counts of possession of stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault with a weapon on a police officer, resist arrest, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of carfentanil, and possession of cocaine.

Storie will be appearing in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on July 10th, 2019 at 10:00 am

