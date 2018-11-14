Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance in Assault Investigation - Gateway Gazette

Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance in Assault Investigation

By Contributor

Nov 13

The Claresholm RCMP is asking the public for assistance in solving an assault that occurred earlier this year. On January 20th, 2018, an unknown male forced his way into a residence in the town of Claresholm and assaulted a female.  A composite sketch of the suspect was released closer to the time of the event and is being released again to see if anyone recognizes the male in the drawing.  This investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this assault or any other crime please contact the Claresholm RCMP at (403) 625-4445 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

NDP Flip-flops, Accepts UCP Call for Lifetime Ban on Predator Doctors

Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance in Assault Investigation

NDP Votes Against 40-year Ban for Sexually Abusive Doctors

New Judges Reflect Alberta’s Diversity

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Shift in Curriculum Development to Benefit Students Next Post It Was a Busy Year for West Nile Virus in Alberta