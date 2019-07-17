 Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance to Locate Missing Woman - Gateway Gazette

Claresholm RCMP Seek Assistance to Locate Missing Woman

By Contributor

Jul 17

Claresholm, Alta. – Claresholm RCMP are looking for assistance to locate missing 29-year-old Christine Newman. Christine was last seen in Claresholm on July 8, 2019 and there is general concern for her safety and well-being.

Christine is described as:

–          White

–          Purple & brown hair, short on the sides

–          Green eyes

–          5’3” tall / 130 lbs

Christine maybe travelling to British Columbia.

If you have seen Christine Newman or know her whereabouts, please contact the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or your local police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

