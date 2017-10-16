Classroom Funding Creates Jobs, Supports Students

Hundreds of teaching and support staff positions are expected to be created this school year, reducing class sizes and increasing individual attention for Alberta students.

As part of the central agreement reached with the Alberta Teachers’ Association in May, the Classroom Improvement Fund (CIF) continues the government’s commitment to ensuring teachers remain in classrooms.

Across the province, 45 school boards and teachers groups have already agreed on how to spend part of the $75-million improvement fund. It is anticipated this will create more than 225 teaching jobs and 175 support positions.

“We reached an agreement with teachers this spring that ensured there would be no job losses, so that teachers could remain focused on educating students. We are so pleased to see the money being spent directly in the classroom to improve learning outcomes for students across Alberta.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

School boards and teachers were given flexibility to use the CIF as they see fit. In addition to new jobs being created, a number of other programs and improvements have been incorporated into schools this year. This includes programs to support literacy and numeracy, professional development on inclusive education and equipment to assist students.

“We are pleased with the collaborative approach taken to allocate this additional funding, and grateful for the flexibility that allows schools to acquire the right resources to meet the unique needs of their students. The resources that the Classroom Improvement Fund will provide, including additional teachers and support staff, will go a long way to support our students and their learning.” ~David Stevenson, chief superintendent of schools, Calgary Board of Education

School boards and teachers have until Dec. 15, 2017 to submit their proposals for the fund. All the money must be spent by the end of the 2017-18 school year.