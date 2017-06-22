Classroom Improvement Fund to Help Students

An additional $75 million will be invested to benefit students and teachers during the 2017-18 school year.

The Classroom Improvement Fund (CIF) was part of the central agreement reached between the Alberta Teachers’ Association and the Teachers Employer Bargaining Association in May. Under the agreement, school boards and teachers will create a joint proposal for how the CIF money will be used by school authorities.

“Our government is protecting and improving education and making life better for Alberta students. We have continued to provide boards with stable and predictable funding, and now the new Classroom Improvement Fund will allow us to go further in supporting our students and preparing them for their futures. We are pleased to see school boards’ representatives and teachers come together to put this new money to good use.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

The $75 million will be allocated based on student enrolment for the 2016-17 school year and will be distributed to school boards during the 2017-18 year. Many types of resources to improve the classroom experience are eligible, including new teachers and support staff, in-classroom resources, and professional development supports.

“The CIF will improve classrooms by providing targeted resources to better address the needs of students. Through central table bargaining, we have ensured that teachers have a voice in determining how the funding can best be used to support teaching and learning.” Mark Ramsankar, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association

School boards and teachers have until Dec. 15, 2017 to submit their proposals for the funds. Alberta Education has received a number of proposals for resources, including hiring new teachers and support staff, literacy supports and professional learning opportunities.

“The CIF grant will help us respond to the many pressures we face in providing the very best education to our students and communities every day. Sturgeon Public School Division will use its share of the CIF grant to enhance teacher opportunities to collaborate, provide additional mental-health services to students and allow us to invest in professional learning to continue improving instruction.” Tracy Nowak, board chair of Sturgeon Public School Division