Clocks Turn Back One Hour This Weekend

As Daylight Savings Time comes to an end this weekend, changes in sleep patterns will affect many people.

Some people will welcome the ‘extra’ hour of sleep but for others, a change in their circadian or natural 24-hour rhythm may be troublesome.

A time change is an ideal opportunity to examine sleep habits in order to avoid possible health consequences. Sleep deprivation has been linked to obesity, a higher incidence of diabetes and high blood pressure and trouble with memory and learning.

A few tips for making this year’s adjustment are:

Have a hot bath before getting into a cold bed – this lowers your body temperature – a natural event when you sleep.

Go to bed 15 minutes earlier than normal each of the three nights before the hour falls back.

Start your usual wind-down time earlier. Relaxing, in a dimly lit area, can induce sleepiness.

Adjust your meal times slowly to a little earlier, prior to the hour change.

Avoid thinking in terms of the ‘old’ time.

Consider installing dimmer switches for your evening activities. Reducing your exposure to bright lights helps to calm you down.

Make tomorrow’s to-do-list before going to bed to get it off your mind.

Instead of counting sheep, think of a 5 letter word with 5 different letters in it, then try to think of 5 other words that begin with each of the letters in your word.

Sleep Tight!

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

