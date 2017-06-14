CN Fined $125,000 for Environmental Offences

CN was charged with six offences under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act in connection with an event that occurred in April 2015. The company pleaded guilty to two counts:
The company was fined a total of $125,000, of which $110,000 was diverted to a creative sentencing project involving the Edmonton and Area Land Trust. The trust will spend the funds on the stewardship of its properties in the Capital Region Conservation Area, with a focus on aquatic and riparian habitat.
The charges are related to an April 2015 incident where a water separator discharged hydrocarbons into the storm sewer.
Alberta Environment and Parks focuses on education, prevention and enforcement to ensure all Albertans enjoy a clean and healthy environment. The ministry enforces environmental regulations when individuals or companies fail to comply with legislation.
