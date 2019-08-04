Co-op Community Spaces Funds Places for Everyone - Gateway Gazette

Co-ops across Western Canada are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces Program.
Co-op Community Spaces is supporting local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. Funding between $25,000 and $150,000 is available per project.
“As Co-ops continue to grow across Western Canada we want to ensure that communities grow right along with us,” said Vic Huard, Executive Vice-President of Strategy at Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL). “That’s why the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) continues to give back and invest in our communities. Co-op Community Spaces provides the opportunity to celebrate Western Canadian communities and the efforts of the people behind important local projects.”
The program was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve local spaces. Since then, it has provided $4.5 million to 64 projects, including parks, greenhouses and sports fields. The program is administered by FCL on behalf of the CRS. Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply.
To learn more about Community Spaces, apply for funding or enter the contest, please visit communityspaces.ca.
The Friends of the High River Public Library Society built a public outdoor patio in a neglected area outside the library. The Society applied for a Community Spaces grant in 2016 and were awarded $25,000 to build the rooftop patio.
ELIGIBILITY
Applicants eligible for funding include:
Projects eligible for funding must:
Projects ineligible for funding include:
FUNDING
Projects can apply for between $25,000 and $150,000 in capital funding.
Funding Categories:
Providing enhanced recreation spaces in community.
Examples: recreation centres, playgrounds.
Preservation of natural spaces in the community.
Examples: green spaces, interpretive centers.
Small-scale community agriculture initiatives in both rural and urban spaces.
Examples: community garden, food education facilities.