UPDATE: Cochrane Detachment - Shooting incident - Highway 1A near Morley, Alberta - Gateway Gazette

UPDATE: Cochrane Detachment – Shooting incident – Highway 1A near Morley, Alberta

By Contributor

Aug 03

Cochrane RCMP investigate shooting incident – Highway 1A – UPDATE – Investigation continues

Cochrane, Alberta – The Cochrane RCMP continue to investigate a shooting incident which sent one male to the hospital.

The 60-year-old male, identified as a German visitor to Calgary, is recovering from surgery in a Calgary hospital in critical but stable condition.  The three other occupants in the vehicle were not seriously injured and have received support from various agencies.

Several tips are coming in and the RCMP are following up on all leads.  The RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) from Calgary, Forensic Identification Section, Collision Analyst and Police Dog Services have all been deployed to assist in this investigation.

The RCMP believe that a small black sedan may be in involved in this incident, with a male in the vehicle being described as Caucasian, with long dark hair.

An R.V. was driving eastbound on Highway 1A, through Morley, between 11:45 and 11:55 a.m., and the male driver witnessed this collision which prompted him to call 9-1-1. The R.V. stopped at the collision, and departed shortly after. The RCMP are asking that the citizen associated to the R.V. please contact the Cochrane RCMP. 

Police are interested in speaking to any other witnesses to this incident.  If you have any information, please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or call your local police detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

BACKGROUND

Cochrane, Alberta – RCMP are actively investigating a shooting incident which occurred shortly before noon on August 2, 2018 on Highway 1A near Morley, Alberta.
A 60 year-old male visiting Canada sustained what appears to be a head wound from a firearm.  The male was in a vehicle, driving west on Highway 1A when he received this injury, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway.  Three occupants in the vehicle sustained minor injuries in this crash.  The injured driver has been transported to a Calgary hospital via STARS air ambulance.
There will be a substantial police presence on scene including Police Dog Services and a collision analyst.
A smaller black sedan may be involved.  Police are currently interested in speaking to witnesses to this incident.  If you have any information, please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.
A more detailed media release will be forwarded once more information has been established.
Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

UPDATE: Cochrane Detachment – Shooting incident – Highway 1A near Morley, Alberta

Contractor on Notice for not Meeting Obligations

Kananaskis, Cochrane and Canmore RCMP responding to a report of a plane crash on Rae Glacier – UPDATE

Technical Safety BC Releases Investigation Report into 2017 Fatal Incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Transparency, Accountability and a Ham Sandwich Next Post UPDATE: Cochrane Detachment – Shooting incident – Highway 1A near Morley, Alberta