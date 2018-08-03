UPDATE: Cochrane Detachment - Shooting incident - Highway 1A near Morley, Alberta - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane RCMP investigate shooting incident – Highway 1A – UPDATE – Investigation continues

Cochrane, Alberta – The Cochrane RCMP continue to investigate a shooting incident which sent one male to the hospital.

The 60-year-old male, identified as a German visitor to Calgary, is recovering from surgery in a Calgary hospital in critical but stable condition. The three other occupants in the vehicle were not seriously injured and have received support from various agencies.

Several tips are coming in and the RCMP are following up on all leads. The RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) from Calgary, Forensic Identification Section, Collision Analyst and Police Dog Services have all been deployed to assist in this investigation.

The RCMP believe that a small black sedan may be in involved in this incident, with a male in the vehicle being described as Caucasian, with long dark hair.

An R.V. was driving eastbound on Highway 1A, through Morley, between 11:45 and 11:55 a.m., and the male driver witnessed this collision which prompted him to call 9-1-1. The R.V. stopped at the collision, and departed shortly after. The RCMP are asking that the citizen associated to the R.V. please contact the Cochrane RCMP.

Police are interested in speaking to any other witnesses to this incident. If you have any information, please call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

