Cochrane Experiencing Local Overland Flooding - Gateway Gazette

June 21, 2019 overland flooding

Overland flooding is occurring in Sunset Ridge and Glenbow Drive as a result of recent rain. Crews are on scene monitoring the situation and taking action when required. Please avoid travel in both areas. Updates provided here as we have more information (newest information at the top of the page).

UPDATE 10:50am

Please do not drive on sidewalks or pathways. If the road is flooded, please stay home.



Rivers and creeks look good at this time; crews are monitoring water levels. Please stay clear because water is flowing quickly.



Heritage Gate has been closed. Please use Horse Creek Road to access Heritage Hills.

Update 10am

Crews are closing Glenbow Drive. Please avoid the area.

Flooded roadways

If you’re in area where there is standing water in the roadway, please use caution when driving and consider staying home. Puddles may be deeper than they look and can cause vehicles to stall.

Parks

In general, stay away from parks and all waterways until water levels subside. The Cochrane Ranche has been closed; crews are placing barricades in other parks and around waterways for public safety.

Sunset Ridge

The runoff is coming from the undeveloped area at the north end of Sunset. Plans are underway to put a portable dam in place to stop the flow of water. In the meantime, if you’re in an area where there is standing water in the roadway, please use caution when driving and consider staying home. Puddles may be deeper than they look and can cause vehicles to stall.

Swales

If you have a swale (drainage infrastructure) in your backyard, please ensure it is free of debris so water can flow away from your property.