Cochrane RCMP Accidental Death at Elbow Falls

On July 29, 2017 at approximately 20:20 hrs, Cochrane RCMP responded to a call at Elbow Falls near Bragg Creek Alberta. A 33 year old male is confirmed deceased at the falls. Attempts are underway to retrieve the deceased however dangerous water conditions are making recovery efforts difficult. Witnesses on scene report that the male was taking photographs when he fell in.

Police remain on scene and a dive team has been called in to assist with recovery efforts. The public is reminded to be mindful of barriers put in place for their safety.

