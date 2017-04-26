Cochrane RCMP Address Rural Crime Watch Bulletin Questions

Cochrane, Alberta – On April 20th, Cochrane RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious person in the Lower Springbank area, west of Calgary. At 4:30 am, a home owner was awoken by a male knocking on his door who claimed he had been robbed in Calgary and dropped off in the area.

The suspicious male was not let into the residence and did not attempt to force entry but left prior to police arrival. A rural crime watch bulletin was distributed by Cochrane RCMP to inform area residents of what had taken place, to advise home owners to report any similar incidents, and to instruct home owners not to invite unknown people into their homes if faced with a similar situation.

To date, Cochrane RCMP have not received any further complaints about this male and have not had any similar incidents reported. Investigators are unable to confirm whether or not the man was a victim of a crime and encourage him to contact police to explain what took place.

