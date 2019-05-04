Cochrane RCMP are Investigating Paving Fraud

Cochrane, Alberta – Cochrane RCMP received a complaint about a paving company offering services and not following through with them once the money was received.

The company in question is knocking on doors and offering to pave driveway’s using left over asphalt for a discounted price. Victims are claiming that the company will start the work but will not finish leaving those who accepted the offer with unfinished products.

The RCMP would like everyone to be aware when people offer services door to door. Check for credentials and reviews and do not buy services that are not accredited. If it sounds too good to be true, it maybe.

If anyone has information about this, or any other crimes is asked to please contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.